Counsel at Ice Miller on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Check Into Cash Inc. and Shamond Jenkins to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed by attorney Patrick F. O'Leary on behalf of Michele Brown. The case is 3:23-cv-00716, Brown v. Jenkins et al.

July 28, 2023, 6:14 PM

