New Suit

Ingles Markets, a regional supermarket chain, was hit with a trip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Jeffrey B. Grimm on behalf of Sandra Brown. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00193, Brown v. Ingles Markets, Incorporated et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 24, 2022, 1:32 PM