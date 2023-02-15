New Suit - Employment

Rutan & Tucker filed a lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court which takes aim at Iconex LLC over an employment agreement dispute. The suit was brought on behalf of a former sales representative who challenges the defendant's assertions that he breached the non-solicitation and noncompete provisions of the agreement by going to work for Positive Concepts and Sticky POS. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00276, Brown v. Iconex, LLC.

Business Services

February 15, 2023, 8:32 PM