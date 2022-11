Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gaudry Ranson Higgins & Gremillion on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Herman Miller, the Michigan-based furniture company, to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the McKee Law Firm on behalf of Simona Brown, who was allegedly injured by a defective filing cabinet. The case is 2:22-cv-04659, Brown v. Herman Miller Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 28, 2022, 4:51 PM