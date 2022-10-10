Who Got The Work

John M. Lassiter, Ronald D. Scott Williams and Cayman L. Caven of Burr & Forman have entered appearances for Grammer Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 25 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Waide & Associates on behalf of Angela Kay Brown, who contends that she was forced to leave her job after being subjected to severe sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock, is 1:22-cv-00118, Brown v. Grammer, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 10, 2022, 4:43 AM