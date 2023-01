Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Driven Brands Shared Services and Linda Zarapkar to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of race, gender and sexual orientation, was filed by Venardi Zurada on behalf of Danisha Brown. The case is 4:23-cv-00390, Brown v. Driven Brands Shared Services LLC et al.

California

January 26, 2023, 6:57 PM