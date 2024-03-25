Who Got The Work

Danielle Banks and Melissa L. Perry of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young have entered appearances for Community College of Philadelphia in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on disability. The suit was filed Feb. 9 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert, is 2:24-cv-00615, Brown v. Community College Of Philadelphia.

Education

March 25, 2024, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Tanya Brown

Plaintiffs

Eric A Shore

defendants

Community College Of Philadelphia

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination