Who Got The Work

Gurinder Singh Grewal of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for City National Bank, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, in a pending civil rights lawsuit over alleged race- and national origin-based discrimination. The complaint was filed June 27 in California Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner. The court action accuses the bank of a practice of 'redlining,' or denying loans to Black and Hispanic individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-03195, Brown v. City National Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 14, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine Brown

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Bonner & Bonner

defendants

City National Bank

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation