Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nalley, Dew & Miner on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Cargill Marine and Terminal and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Jones Fussell LLP and Shofstahl Law Firm on behalf of a longshoreman who claims that he slipped on ice, fell 18 feet and landed headfirst on a deck. The case is 2:23-cv-01499, Brown v. Cargill, Inc.

Louisiana

May 04, 2023, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Brown

defendants

Cargill, Incorporated

Cargill Marine and Terminal, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nalley & Dew, Aplc (metairie)

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims