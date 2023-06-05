Who Got The Work

Douglas T. Schwarz and Michael F. Fleming of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to defend Car Sound Exhaust System Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed April 20 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov, claims that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually imparied individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:23-cv-03298, Brown v. Car Sound Exhaust System, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 05, 2023, 4:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Lamar Brown

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Car Sound Exhaust System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA