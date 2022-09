Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the operators of a Buca Di Beppo Italian Restaurant to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, which alleges claims for race-based employment discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of Darius Brown. The case is 1:22-cv-00558, Brown v. Buca Restaurants, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 26, 2022, 6:19 PM