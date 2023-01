Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchalter on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Brookdale Senior Living Communities and Stacey Elliott to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by OlsenDaines on behalf of Sara Brown, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:23-cv-00078, Brown v. Brookdale Senior Living Communities Inc. et al.

Health Care

January 17, 2023, 8:35 PM