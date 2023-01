New Suit

Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's, was sued Monday in California Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Rein & Clefton on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was denied service due to her service dog. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00187, Brown v. Brinker Restaurant Corporation.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 31, 2023, 3:12 PM