Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Jerry Abrams and Bob Evans Restaurants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of Lisa Brown. The case is 1:22-cv-00516, Brown v. Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 07, 2022, 11:47 AM