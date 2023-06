Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cranfill Sumner on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Hickory and other defendants to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, alleging assault and excessive force, was filed by Grant Richman PLLC on behalf of the estate of Richard Earl Brown Sr. The case is 5:23-cv-00077, Brown v. Bentley et al.

North Carolina

June 05, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Janice Summey Brown

Plaintiffs

Grant Richman, PLLC

defendants

City of Hickory, North Carolina

Spencer B Marks

Stacey Bentley

defendant counsels

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation