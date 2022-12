Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon and Select Portfolio Servicing to South Carolina District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over an attempted purchase of real property and a mobile home, was filed by the Injury Law Firm on behalf of Eve Amia Brown. The case is 8:22-cv-04424, Brown v. Bank of New York Mellon et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 07, 2022, 6:22 PM