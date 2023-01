Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wathen Leid Hall Rider on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amica Mutual Insurance to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, concerning injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Adee Law Firm on behalf of Rene Gutierrez. The case is 2:23-cv-00118, Brown v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 2:54 PM