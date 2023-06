Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Johnson & Bell on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Ameristar Casino East Chicago to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Alexander Lopez on behalf of Tasha Brown. The case is 2:23-cv-00203, Brown v. Ameristar Casino East Chicago, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 21, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Tasha Brown

defendants

Ameristar Casino East Chicago, LLC

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct