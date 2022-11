Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Law Office of Gordon P. Serou Jr. on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Assurant subsidiary American Security Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Cox, Cox, Filo, Camel & Wilson on behalf of Jacquelyn Brown. The case is 2:22-cv-05995, Brown v. American Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:50 PM