Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon.com and Amazon Logistics Inc. to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Christina Brown, who contends that her sister, a former Amazon Warehouse worker, died as a result of having to perform COVID-19 tests on other Amazon employees. The case is 1:23-cv-00189, Brown v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 10, 2023, 12:02 PM