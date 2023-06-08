Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger on Wednesday removed a premises liability lawsuit against Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hotel investment and management firm, and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Bill Meader on behalf of Ronica Brown, who claims that she was injured by a defective umbrella stand on the defendants’ premises. Aimbridge is also represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 5:23-cv-00169, Brown v. Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 08, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronica Brown

Plaintiffs

William V. Meader

defendants

Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC

Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc.

Starr Indeminty and Liability Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Reminger

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims