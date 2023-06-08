Counsel at Reminger on Wednesday removed a premises liability lawsuit against Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hotel investment and management firm, and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Bill Meader on behalf of Ronica Brown, who claims that she was injured by a defective umbrella stand on the defendants’ premises. Aimbridge is also represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. The case is 5:23-cv-00169, Brown v. Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
June 08, 2023, 3:27 PM