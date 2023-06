Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bond Schoeneck & King and the Seniawski Law Firm on Monday removed a lawsuit against Alan S. Trust, Neil Ackerman and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from a dispute over student loan debt, was filed pro se by Columbia grad student Kim M. Brown. The case is 1:23-cv-04317, Brown v. Trust et al.

Education

June 12, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Kim M. Brown

defendants

Barbara L. Seniawski

Charles K. Kinzer

Esq. Neil Ackerman

John B. Black

Kenneth L. Baum

Lalitha M. Vasudevan

Sara C. Temes

Scott Bernstein

defendant counsels

Bond, Schoeneck & King

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims