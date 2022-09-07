Brown University Agrees to Pay $1.5M to Settle COVID-19 Tuit...

News From Law.com

A federal judge granted preliminary approval of a $1.5 million settlement in a COVID-19 tuition and fees refund lawsuit brought by Brown University students against the school. Judge John McConnell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, signed an order Monday tentatively approving a class action settlement between the school and several students who alleged Brown breached a contract with them by switching to remote learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhode Island

September 07, 2022, 10:19 AM