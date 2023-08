Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Avis Budget Group and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender-based harassment and employment discrimination, was filed by Gillespie Sanford LLP and SD Matthews & Associates on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-01747, Brown-Steffes v. Avis Budget Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 04, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Gina Brown-Steffes

defendants

Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC.

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Avis Car Sales, LLC

William Marlow

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination