Am Law 200 firm Brown Rudnick is making a play to grow its bench by 50 to 100 lawyers, in a bid to become an even greater contender in Big Law. For decades, the firm has been a mainstay of restructuring pitch lists, and its litigation prowess shot into the limelight earlier this year when it represented actor Johnny Depp in his defamation battles against former wife, actress Amber Heard.

October 14, 2022, 1:17 PM