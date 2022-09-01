Brown Rudnick Supercharges Digital Commerce Offering With 5-...

News From Law.com

Luring a crack team from insurance specialists Anderson Kill has potentially helped Brown Rudnick position itself as a destination firm for digital assets business. Stephen Palley, Matthew Richardson, Preston Byrne and Hailey Lennon have joined the firm as partners, bringing with them associate Jeff Karas. Digital assets and commerce has become an increasingly clutch practice area for full-service law firms looking to provide clients with a holistic service, and has often become a key differentiator.

Legal Services

September 01, 2022, 4:00 AM