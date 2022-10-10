Brown Rudnick Lures Burns & Levinson Tax Partner | Law.com R...

News From Law.com

Brown Rudnick has brought a newly minted tax partner across from Burns & Levinson in Boston. Rodney Bedow made partner at Burns & Levinson in March after four years as an associate. His practice focuses on tax planning and transactions involving corporations, partnerships and multinational entities, with experience helping early-stage companies. He was an international tax manager in-house at workforce management cloud provider Kronos and multinational aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon before moving to a law firm.

Massachusetts

October 10, 2022, 6:00 AM