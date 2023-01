News From Law.com

Brown Rudnick added a four-lawyer group from competitor Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday. The group is comprised of corporate partners Andrew Sherman and Rod Moss and includes counsel Karen Ramdhanie. They will operate out of the firm's Washington, D.C. office while also spending time in New York and on the West Coast as the need arises.

Legal Services

January 25, 2023, 11:26 AM