News From Law.com

Brown Rudnick, which opened its Houston office in June, has expanded its trial team with oil and gas litigator Lauren Varnado, who left McKool Smith in 2022 to open a Houston office for Los Angeles-based Michelman & Robinson.Steve Wasserman, managing director of Brown Rudnick's dispute resolution and restructuring department, wrote in a press release that Varnado is a "dynamic litigator" who will accelerate the Houston expansion.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 09, 2024, 11:00 AM