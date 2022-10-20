New Suit - Employment

IQVIA, a health technology and clinical research company headquartered in North Carolina, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Edleson Rezzo & Hindman on behalf of Senior Vice President Ronan Brown, alleges that the defendant unlawfully froze the plaintiff's $1.25 million stock account and threatened to claw back nearly $3 million in past compensation after learning that the defendant planned to leave the company to work for a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01620, Brown v. IQVIA RDS Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 5:57 PM