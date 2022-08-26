New Suit - Product Liability

Walgreens was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Walkup Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger and Watts Guerra on behalf of a California mother who claims that ingesting the defendant's store brand acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04897, Brown et al. v. Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 26, 2022, 7:59 PM