Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for a property dispute arising from water damage, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Patricia Brown and Gregory Hood. The case is 1:22-cv-03406, Brown et al v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 6:35 AM