Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Powell Law on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against REV Group, specialty vehicle manufacturer, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney John Sczepanski on behalf of the owners of a 2022 American Dream 42V. The case is 0:23-cv-60946, Brown et al v. REV Group LLC.

Automotive

May 22, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Dana Brown

Johnny Brown

defendants

REV Group LLC

defendant counsels

Powell & Mohre LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract