New Suit - Contract

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court against cryptocurrency company Power Block Coin LLC, doing business as SmartFi, and its founder Aaron Tilton. The lawsuit, which was also filed by Bumbaugh & Nicola, contends that SmartFi falsely claimed its cryptocurrency was not exposed to the same risks as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in part due to a 'buy back' program, which the lawsuit claims SmartFi has failed to honor. The court action, filed on behalf of Jason Brown and other plaintiffs, contends that SmartFi has offered investors an illiquid 'Buy Back Balance' token instead of returning the money used to purchase the original cryptocurrency tokens. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00554, Brown et al v. Power Block Coin, LLC et al.

Cryptocurrency

April 03, 2023, 1:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Stadelmann

Jason Brown

Lynn Brown

Robert L. Brown

Plaintiffs

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

defendants

Aaron Tilton

Power Block Coin, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract