Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hartline Barger on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Paccar d/b/a Peterbilt Motors to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly defective tractor, was filed by the Tracy Firm on behalf of Jeffery Brown and Nicki Brown. The case is 4:23-cv-00705, Brown et al v. Paccar Inc.

Automotive

August 07, 2023, 1:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeffery Brown

Nicki Brown

defendants

Paccar Inc

defendant counsels

Hartline Barger Llp - Dallas

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product