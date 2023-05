Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Thursday removed a consumer protection class action against The Gap, Old Navy and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from alleged misleading marketing emails with false information, was filed by Terrell Marshall Law Group and Berger and Montague. The case is 2:23-cv-00781, Brown v. Old Navy LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Smith

Roxann Brown

Plaintiffs

Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC

defendants

Old Navy (Apparel) LLC

Old Navy LLC

The Gap Inc

GPS Services Inc

Old Navy Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct