Who Got The Work

A formidable defense team has lined up to represent major meat processers against claims that the companies conspired to suppress worker compensation. The case was filed Nov. 11 in Colorado District Court by plaintiffs firms including Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Handley Farah & Anderson; and Berger Montague. On the defense roster: Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr represents Cargill and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is counsel to Hormel Foods. Kasowitz Benson Torres has stepped in for JBS. McGuire Woods has stepped in for Smithfield Foods. Simpson Thacher & Barlett is representing Tyson Foods; O'Melveny & Myers is counsel to National Beef Packing Co.; and Bryan Cave is counsel to Agri Beef Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:22-cv-02946, Brown et al v. JBS USA Food Company et al.