New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Cargill, Hormel Foods, Seaboard, Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Friday in Colorado District Court on behalf of workers in red meat processing plants. The lawsuit, which alleges a conspiracy to fix and depress compensation paid to plant workers, is backed by a fleet of plaintiffs firms including Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Handley Farah & Anderson; and Berger Montague. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02946, Brown et al v. JBS USA Food Company et al.