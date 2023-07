Who Got The Work

Renee T. Townsend of Secrest Wardle has entered an appearance for Pamzan Trucking in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action was filed May 31 in Michigan Eastern District Court by attorney Lawrence D. Kohl on behalf of Alice Lamae Brown and Joseph Lee Brown. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 4:23-cv-11283, Brown et al v. Eraliev et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 15, 2023, 10:25 AM

