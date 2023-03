Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Camp Pendleton & Quantico Housing and LPC Pendleton Quantico PM to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged illness caused by mold exposure, was filed by the Webb Law Group on behalf of Saint Brown, Christine Brown and other tenants. The case is 3:23-cv-00567, Brown et al. v. Camp Pendleton & Quantico Housing LLC et al.

March 30, 2023, 8:32 PM

