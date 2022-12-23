Who Got The Work

Joel C. Spann of Severson & Werson has entered an appearance for APL Maritime Ltd., American President Lines LLC and other defendants in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The suit was filed Nov. 8 in California Northern District Court by Nelson & Fraenkel on behalf of Quentin M. Brown and Fahmi Rahmani. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 4:22-cv-06999, Brown et al v. APL Maritime Ltd. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 23, 2022, 7:02 AM