Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan & Akins on Thursday removed a lawsuit against American Airlines Group to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Mixon Law Group on behalf of Amanda Brown and Tiffany Nixon, who claim that they were removed from an American Airlines flight without justification, and that the defendant’s agents later falsely claimed that the plaintiffs had been removed from the flight for refusing to wear face masks. The case is 2:23-cv-02001, Brown et al v. American Airlines Group, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 25, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Brown

Tiffany Nixon

defendants

American Airlines Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan & Akins, PLLC

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel