Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Strauss Massey Dinneen LLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of the executor of the Estate of Doris Brown Jones, alleges multiple causes of action against State Farm related to the insurer's handling of claims arising from Hurricane Ida. The case is 2:23-cv-01345, Brown, as Independent Executor Of The Succession Of Dois Brown Jones v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

April 22, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Tristam Brown, AS Independent Executor Of The Succession Of Dois Brown Jones

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Strauss Massey Dinneen LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute