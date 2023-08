New Suit - Employment Contract

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Aug. 8 in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Brown & Brown. The suit targets former employees John C. Caro Jr. and Robert Cowan for allegedly soliciting clients on behalf of competitor Alliant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01047, Brown & Brown of Louisiana L L C v. Caro, Jr. et al.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 1:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Brown & Brown of Louisiana L L C

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

John C Caro, Jr

Robert Cowan

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract