A Florida company has hired Stok Kon + Braverman Fort Lauderdale to sue Chase Bank for $600 million for allegedly blacklisting it. The complaint was filed in Florida federal court in Fort Lauderdale. Opposing counsel has yet to appear for J.P. Morgan Chase Bank as defendant. The Plaintiffs are Siani Holdings LLC., and Jacob Gitman.

November 17, 2023, 3:53 PM

