Broward Lawyers Step Into Case Grabbing International Headli...

A Fort Lauderdale team of lawyers is representing the family of a missing woman in civil proceedings, as a parallel criminal case unfolds against the woman's husband. The attorneys' efforts come as a Broward Circuit Court judge denied bail late Friday for 36-year-old David Knezevich due to his flight-risk status. Knezevich is the husband of Ana Maria Knezevich Henao, the South Florida businesswoman who went missing in Spain in February. The case has since made national and international headlines.

May 10, 2024, 6:38 PM

