Broward Jury Returns $31.9M Verdict Against Cleveland Clinic...

A state court jury in Fort Lauderdale awarded an eight-figure verdict to the daughter of a deceased patient of the Cleveland Clinic Florida, despite medical records and hospital staff pointing to the health care provider's innocence on accusations of negligence. Diana Santa Maria of the Law Offices of Diana Santa Maria, and David Carter and Dane Ullian, partners at Gould, Cooksey, Fennel, said in representing the plaintiff, the estate of Saverio Sasso, against the defendant, the Cleveland Clinic, the electronic medical records back-office audit trail was the "smoking gun."

March 12, 2024, 3:01 PM

