A Broward jury has awarded $800,000 in damages to the family of a 4-year-old who was burned by a chicken McNugget while sitting in the car's back seat. In May, a first jury reached a split verdict, holding McDonald's Corp. and the franchise owner Upchurch Foods Inc. responsible for the burns the toddler suffered during her visit to the Tamarac, Florida, fast food restaurant in 2019. Jurors found the business failed to put warnings on the food.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 19, 2023, 5:29 PM

