Broward Judge Wanted: Florida State Court Opens Search to Fi...

The Broward Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission is calling for attorneys to fill the vacancy of a South Florida judge who in March retired from the state court bench after four decades of service. Thomas Oates, an Oates & Oates partner and the Broward JNC chair, said filling the vacancy created by Broward Circuit Judge Patti Henning's retirement will be challenging. For instance, the judge helped establish maternity leave for judges and presided over several high-profile civil cases. "It's going to be impossible to try and fill the void of her institutional knowledge," Oates said.

April 13, 2023, 2:31 PM

