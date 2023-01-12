News From Law.com

A South Florida judge has been removed from a case, after an appeals court found the judge acted in a threatening manner toward a litigant at a hearing over a water bill. The attorney for Hollywood Park Apartments West LLC filed a writ of prohibition petition after Judge Barbara McCarthy denied its motion to disqualify herself in a case against the city of Hollywood. Hollywood Park Apartments challenged that decision, and the matter came before Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal—which sided with the litigant.

Government

January 12, 2023, 12:58 PM